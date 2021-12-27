Search

27 Dec 2021

Longford mourns passing of keen card player and hard working Tommy Farrell

Late Thomas (Tommy) Farrell, Crossfield, Barry, Ballymahon, Longford

Longford mourns passing of keen card player and hard working Tommy Farrell

The Late Thomas (Tommy) Farrell, Crossfield, Barry, Ballymahon, Longford

Reporter:

Dermot Sheehy

Email:

ballymahonnotes@yahoo.ie

It was with deep regret that we learned of the death on Monday, December 13, 2021 of Tommy Farrell, Crossfield, Barry, surrounded by his loving family at Mullingar General Hospital.   

Tommy, who was in his ‘eighties, was a kind and caring gentleman who liked things simple, no fuss, someone who enjoyed the company of friends and most especially his family whom he loved dearly.

Himself and Agnes, who hailed from Newtowncashel, were 55 years married and had three children.

He enjoyed being out on the farm and many years ago worked at the Fire Station in Lanesboro, in Burlington and also in Providers in Longford. A hard-working and deeply religious man who was popular with everyone.    

Tommy really enjoyed having a walk along the Canal and also playing a game of cards, he was a keen card player. He was a regular visitor to the card games over in Kenagh for 25 years with his brother Pat, until Pat passed away.  

He also attended the card games in Tubberclair, Tang and Rosemount. He was well-liked in all these venues, he had a smile for everyone and was always very courteous.

Tommy’s Funeral Mass was celebrated in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carrickedmond on Friday, December 17 by Fr Charlie Healy, assisted by Fr Tom Barden, who both knew him well for many years.

Tommy was a man of great faith and his daughter, at the end of the Mass, read the lovely poem “The Village Blacksmith”. 

The Blacksmith, like Tommy, pushes himself to be better, going to bed proud each night, knowing that he’s done the best that he possibly can to create a good life.   

Tommy’s son thanked Fr Charlie and Fr Tom for their support and kind words, he also thanked their neighbours, friends and relations who were so kind to them, particularly in recent days, many of them bringing back great memories of his father. He will be dearly missed.    

We extend our deepest sympathy to Tommy’s wife Agnes, to his children Anne Marie, Thomas and Helen, his much-loved grandchildren Maeve, Eve, Peter and Felim, his brother Jimmy, sisters Betty and Eleanor, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and many friends. Tommy was laid to rest in Abbeyshrule Cemetery. May he rest in peace.    

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media