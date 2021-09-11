Longford saddened by death of quiet and pleasant lady Josie Kelly

One of our very respected community members and known locally as a lovely, quiet and pleasant lady, Josie Kelly (nee McGrath) Mornine, Carrickedmond passed to her eternal reward on Tuesday, August 17 at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

Predeceased by her husband Jimmy, Josie lived all her married life on the family farm in Mornine. She was a great woman of faith who attended mass in the local church weekly.

Josie loved to go on her daily walk down the Park road and while out walking will be remembered as a lady with a lovely smile and a friendly word for those she met along her walking route.

Josie reared a large family and was a loving and kind mother and will now be sadly missed by her daughters Mary Farrell (Corobola), Kate Waldron (Derrane, Co Roscommon) and Elizabeth (Derrane), her sons John, Seamus, Paul and Christopher, her grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews, relatives and friends. to whom we extend our sincere sympathies.



Josie's removal took place from her home in Mornine on Thursday, August 19 to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carrickedmond, arriving for Funeral Mass after which Josie was laid to rest in the local cemetery. Rest in Peace Josie.