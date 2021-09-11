Search

11/09/2021

Longford saddened by death of quiet and pleasant lady Josie Kelly

Late Josie Kelly (née McGrath), Mornine, Moydow, Longford

Longford saddened by death of quiet and pleasant lady Josie Kelly

The late Josie Kelly (née McGrath), Mornine, Moydow, Longford

Reporter:

Seamus McGuire

Email:

seamusmc21@gmail.com

One of our very respected community members and known locally as a lovely, quiet and pleasant lady, Josie Kelly (nee McGrath) Mornine, Carrickedmond passed to her eternal reward on Tuesday, August 17 at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

Predeceased by her husband Jimmy, Josie lived all her married life on the family farm in Mornine. She was a great woman of faith who attended mass in the local church weekly.

Josie loved to go on her daily walk down the Park road and while out walking will be remembered as a lady with a lovely smile and a friendly word for those she met along her walking route.

Josie reared a large family and was a loving and kind mother and will now be sadly missed by her daughters Mary Farrell (Corobola), Kate Waldron (Derrane, Co Roscommon) and Elizabeth (Derrane), her sons John, Seamus, Paul and Christopher, her grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews, relatives and friends. to whom we extend our sincere sympathies.


Josie's removal took place from her home in Mornine on Thursday, August 19 to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carrickedmond, arriving for Funeral Mass after which Josie was laid to rest in the local cemetery. Rest in Peace Josie.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media