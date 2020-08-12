Lismacaffrey saddened by death of kind Maureen Flood

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of her family and the matron and staff of St Luke’s Hospital, Dublin, on Sunday, August 2, of Maureen Flood (née Costello), Clonmore, Lismacaffrey, Mullingar, Co Westmeath, and formerly of Ballinabrough, Inverin, Co Galway.

Maureen reposed at her home, on Tuesday, August 4, concluding with prayers and removal took place on Wednesday, August 5 to St Mary’s Church, Boherquill for her Funeral Mass, and followed by removal thereafter to the Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for final prayers.

Maureen was a very kind and lovable lady who along with her family will be sadly missed by all her neighbours and friends.

For anyone who could not attend the funeral due to the current Covid-19 restrictions and wishes to pass on their sympathies to the Flood family, Cassidy Funeral Directors have set up a book of condolence on RIP.ie.

Deepest sympathy is extended to Maureen's husband Sean, daughters Bernadette, Margaret, Frances and Eleanor, grandchildren Aoife, Mia, Ciara, Ronan and Pierce, sons-in-law, relatives and friends.

May she Rest In Peace.