Late Christine Cronin, Lanesboro was an excellent neighbour and her passing will leave a great emptiness

It was with a great sadness that we learned of the death on Tuesday, June 23 after a short illness of Christine Cronin, 1 Ballyglass, Lanesboro and formerly of Crumlin, Dublin, at University College Hospital Roscommon.

Dinah, as she was more commonly known locally, came to live in Ballyglass some 20 years.

A native of Crumlin, Dublin she lived a quite life. She was a warm and friendly lady who liked to live a quiet life.

Dinah was an excellent neighbour and her passing will leave a great emptiness in the quiet enclave of Ballyglass and especially so with neighbour and best friends Tom and Linda Gill.

Dinah’s remains reposed in Connell's Funeral Home, Longford, on Wednesday and Thursday, June 24 & 25.

Her remains also reposed at the home of her sister Theresa's residence in Dublin on Thursday and Friday, June 26. Cremation took place on Friday in Mount Jerome Crematorium.

Predeceased by her parents Kevin and Ellen and sister Mary, Dinah will be forever missed by her loving family, son Kevin, daughter Katrina, brother Kevin, sisters Ellen, Bridget and Theresa, daughter-in-law Lisa, her adored grandchildren Warren, Shane, Sophie, Tia, Jack, Katie, Kirstin and Joshua, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends in Longford and Dublin.