Arva saddened by death in his 100th year of John Joe Sheridan

The area was saddened by news of the death of Mr John Joe Sheridan, Walkinstown, Dublin which occurred peacefully at his residence on Wednesday, June 10.



John Joe was a native of Cordownan, Arva. He was born on October 14, 1920 and was looking forward to reaching his 100th birthday later this year – but that was not to be.

He spent his early life in Cavan and left when he and his late wife, Rose Ellen Sheridan - who was also a native of Cordownan - were married.

They set up home in Walkinstown, Dublin, where they lived for over seventy years.

John Joe was a daily mass-goer and an active member of his community being involved in Neighbourhood Watch and Meals on Wheels. He was a Peace Commissioner and had a great interest in politics.

He spent his working life in Hughes Dairies, retiring thirty five years ago. During his retirement he spent long holidays with Rose Ellen in her family home in Cordownan. He had a great interest in the history of the area and was very knowledgeable about the ancestry of its people.

John Joe loved meeting the local people for a chat and reminiscing about old times. He was always a gentleman to meet and talk to and took great pride in his appearance – he was always dressed immaculately.

The death of his beloved wife Rose Ellen in 2018 was a hard blow for John Joe but his deep faith kept him going. He was also predeceased by his brothers Willie, Main Street; Vinnie, Cordownan and sister Mrs Mamie McManus, Beaghamore, Carrigallen.

He is survived by his daughters Carmel, Annette, Rosaleen, Eileen, and Rita, sons-in-law, 9 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, his sister in law Christina Sheridan, nieces, nephews, neighbours and many friends to all of whom we extend sincere sympathy.

John Joe’s Requiem Mass was celebrated in St Agnes Parish Church, Crumlin, Dublin followed by burial.