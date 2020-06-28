Mullinalaghta and Loch Gowna mourns the death of Tommy Carroll

It is with deep regret that we learned the news on Friday, June 19 of the death of Tommy Carroll, Swan Lake Drive, Loch Gowna and formerly of Drumnacrehir and Essex, England which occurred in the loving care of his daughter Mary and her husband John.

As a young boy Tommy came to live with the late Terry and Bridget Kiernan, Drumnacreheir, now the Comaskey residence.

There, with their daughter Maura, he integrated into the family circle and local community very well. He attended Clooneen National School, where he was popular with his fellow students.

As was the norm in that era, the late Tommy crossed the Irish Sea in his late teens to seek employment. Having met the love of his life Monica McGovern, a native of Chorlough, West Cavan, they married and settled in Essex where they reared their family.

Tommy never forgot where he was brought up and was a frequent visitor to Drumnacrehir over the years. He kept in touch with all the local happenings.

Predeceased by his wife Monica about ten years ago, Tommy returned to his homeland shortly afterwards. With his daughter Mary and son-in-law John, they took up residence in the lakeside village of Loch Gowna.

Of a friendly disposition, he took a keen interest in local affairs and followed the fortunes of St Columba’s Mullinalaghta with zeal. He was a familiar figure at all games that they were involved in. He took great pride and enjoyment in their achievements over the years.

Due to Covid-19 and HSE restrictions, Tommy’s Funeral Mass was private to family members.

It took place in St Columba’s Church on Monday, June 22 where he was a regular attendant at the Vigil Mass on a Saturday evening over the years.

He is survived by his daughters Mary, Brigid and Patricia, sons-in-law John and Tim, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to whom our condolences are extended.

May he rest in peace.