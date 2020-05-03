Late Angela Masterson enjoyed family life and was a great community activist

Sincere sympathy is extended to the family of Angela Masterson (neé O’Reilly) Lucan, Co Dublin and formerly of Cloncose, Cornafean, Co Cavan who died peacefully on Monday, April 13 at Marymount Care Centre, Dublin.

Beloved wife of the late Brian (deceased December 9, 2015) and devoted mother of Paul, Lorraine, Ciara, Niamh and Gráinne.



She is also survived by her brothers, Sean (Clonrollagh, Longford), Seamus (Cloncose, Cornafean), Frank (Sandymount, Dublin), Fr Oliver, PP (Ballyconnell), PJ (Navan, Co Meath) and her sister Rosemary Nolan (Mullingar, Co Westmeath).



Angela was born on April 21, 1943 and she met her future husband Brian Masterson and they married on July 29, 1966 and she worked and lived for six years in London, three years in Cabra and the remainder of her life in Lucan, Co Dublin.

Angela was an outgoing, friendly person, she had many friends and enjoyed family life.

She engaged fully in community life in Lucan.

She fought her illness courageously for twenty five years with dignity.

Her family funeral Mass took place in Lucan, it was confined to ten people due to government regulations and was viewed on the parish webcam by family and friends.

Angela’s neighbours and friends stood at their gates on Thursday, April 16 and along the road as the hearse drove along Beech Park, Lucan on the way to Esker cemetery to pay their respect.

May the sod rest lightly on her grave.



