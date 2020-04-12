Late Annie 'Nancy' Kelly had a great pride in her Cloontuskert area

It was with the greatest of sadness we learned of the death at her residence on Thursday, April 2 of Annie (Nancy) Kelly (née Murray), Cloontuskert, Lanesboro, Roscommon.

Nancy was predeceased by her husband (Thomas) Tommy John, son Michael, sister Bessie Lavin and son-in-law John Yorke.

Nancy will always be remembered as a warm friendly and chatty lady. She loved the interaction with people and was a great conversationalist.

She was the most welcoming of women and she would be available to help anyone in their time of need. She had a great pride in her Cloontuskert area and the success of not only her family but the entire community.

She was a lady that always encouraged everyone to be and do the best for themselves. Her great, warm and friendly smile and greeting was a feature of the lady.

Her passing will leave a great void in the hearts and minds of everyone that knew her. She was an excellent neighbour and friend to so many.

Due to the current restrictions on wakes and church services due to the coronavirus we all missed paying our last respects to her family, but we deeply feel the pain of her family. Her remains were laid to rest in Cloontuskert Cemetery on Saturday last, April 4.

We would like to extend our deepest sympathy to her family Mary Yorke (Drogheda), Padraig (Home), Triona Duffy (Longford), Margaret Butler (Taughmaconnell), Oliver (Doughill), Bernie Kindregan (Mullingar) and Bosco (Scotland).

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, 19 grandchildren, great grandaughter, sister Mary Greene (Florida), nephews, nieces, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.