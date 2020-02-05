Community of Lanesboro and Ballyleague fondly remember the warmth and friendliness of the late Kathleen Malone

It was with great sadness that we learned of the death on Wednesday, January 15, at the residence of her daughter Bernie and son in law Eamonn Sheridan, Gortgallon, of Mrs Kathleen Malone (née Hennessy), Cloontuskert, Lanesboro, Roscommon / Oldcastle, Meath.

Kathleen was predeceased some 13 years ago by her late husband Jimmy. Kathleen was a very warm and personable lady. She was deeply religious lady and a lady who was attended mass daily.



Anyone that knew Kathleen will fondly remember her warmth and friendliness. She was a most helpful person to neighbours and strangers alike.

Her popularity in the community knew no bounds. The warmth of her smile was the most welcoming.

Her passing will leave a great void in the hearts and minds of everyone that came to know her.

Kathleen had been in failing health for some time and the care and comfort given by her family was truly incredible. In death the memory we will always remember of Kathleen was the absolute warmth of her smile and friendliness.

Her remains reposed on Friday, January 17 at the residence of her daughter Bernie and husband Eamon Sheridan where a huge attendance reflected the high regard she was held in, in our community.



On Saturday, January 18 her remains were removed to The Church of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague for the Mass of the Resurrection before being laid to rest alongside her husband Jimmy in Cloontuskert.

To her son Johnny, daughter Bernie, daughter-in-law Nuala, son-in-law Eamon, grandchildren Lisa and Alan, sisters Josephine (USA) and Bernie (Dublin), brother Sean (Dublin) relatives and many friends we extend our heartfelt sympathy.