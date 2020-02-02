Late Teresa Heneghan, Ballymahon possessed a great love of music and dancing

It was with deep regret that we learned of the death on January 22 of Teresa Heneghan (nee Browne), Moigh, Ballymahon and formerly Baylin, Athlone at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar after a very short illness.

She is predeceased by her sisters Nancy and Rosie and her brother Jodie. Born in 1944 and the youngest of 7, Teresa was brought up in a happy household where during the many family and neighbour gatherings there was lots of great music, singing, story-telling and card-playing.



She worked in a Chemist shop in Athlone when she was young and met her husband-to-be, Michael, at a dance in the Royal Hoey Hotel in the town. Her love of music and dancing from her younger days stayed with her with Michael and herself regularly travelling the midlands dancing away to the various Showbands. They were a great couple on the dance floor.

They got married in 1968 at a joint wedding with her sister Bridie, and Fintan. The priest who celebrated Teresa’s Funeral Mass with Fr Liam Murray, Ballymahon on Saturday morning last was her nephew, Fr Ray Milton who was actually the Page Boy at that wedding.

In 1977 they moved into their new home in Moigh, their beautiful home was always kept in immaculate condition by Teresa, she was a very house-proud lady who always kept the place spotless.

An extremely proud mother of her three fine sons, she loved her cooking and was always great at the baking. A most obliging neighbour and friend to many, Teresa was a lovely, friendly lady who had a word for everyone and was a lady of deep religious faith.

She loved returning home to Baylin, which she did regularly, for a visit to her sister Nancy for a “catch up” where they could lost for hours in deep conversation.

A huge crowd called to the Hospital Mortuary Chapel in Mullingar where her remains lay in repose and also at her Removal to St Matthew's Church Ballymahon on Friday evening, January 24. The Church also was packed to capacity at Teresa’s Funeral Mass which bore testament to the respect with which she is held in Ballymahon and surrounding areas. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

The beautiful music and singing in the Church was performed by Derek Mahady and Hannah Evans, Teresa would have enjoyed that. Her remains were laid to rest in Shrule Cemetery.

We extend our sincere sympathy to her husband Michael, sons Damien, Shane (USA) and Jonathan, her sisters Kathleen, Julia, Chrissie and Bridie, brothers-in-law, daughter-in-law Aoife (USA whose mother also, sadly, passed away last week. RIP), grand-daughter Cara, nephews, nieces, the extended Heneghan and Browne families, friends and neighbours. May God grant rest to her dear Soul.