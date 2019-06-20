Mullinalaghta and North Longford saddened by the death of highly regarded Anthony Murphy

There was genuine regret and much sadness in Mullinalaghta and North Longford following the news of the sudden death of Anthony Murphy, Kilmore, Dring on Friday, May 31 last.



With a keen interest in farming, Anthony was highly regarded by the many people that he was acquainted with as a most reliable, honest and trustworthy worker.



Whatever task Anthony was requested to carry out it was always performed with the utmost care and attention.



Aged forty, he took great pride in the running of his own holding which was much admired by his neighbours. He specialised in pure bred Charolais cattle. Indeed if any of his neighbours needed a helping hand Anthony was always first on the scene.



Two of his great pastimes were playing the games of pool and draughts. He excelled at both and his competitors rarely got the better of him. Proof of this was the many trophies that he had on display. He had his own cue for playing pool.



Of a pleasant and unassuming personality he was willing to pass on tips to youngsters and encourage them when taking up both games. His passing will leave a huge void among his family and friends.



His remains were removed to St Columba’s Church, Mullinalaghta on Sunday evening, June 2 and funeral to the local cemetery followed Mass at noon on Monday.



Predeceased by his father Jimmy, Anthony is survived by his mother Helen, brothers Seamus and Kevin, sisters Katherine, Carmel and Mary, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncle, nephews, nieces and cousins to whom we extend our sympathy.



May he rest in peace.