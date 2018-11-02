Late Lucy Brady, Mullinalaghta was a charming and gracious lady

There was profound sorrow throughout Mullinalaghta and north Longford with the news of the death of Lucy Brady, Mullinroe which occurred peacefully at the residence of her daughter Caroline Harten, Carnagh Upper on Monday, October 22.



Aged 87, Lucy, was a charming and gracious lady, a great mother to her family and wife to her husband Tommy who predeceased her in 2006.



Of course the welfare of her grandchildren was always very dear to her heart and she was very proud their progress.



Lucy was a regular visitor to Lus na Gréine Family Resource Centre in Granard. There she enjoyed partaking in the various activities and many outings organised by committee members. Not alone did she travel in Ireland, she made many trips across the Atlantic Ocean were she visited her brothers. Age was not a barrier to Lucy when it came to travelling.



Unfortunately life was not always plain sailing for Lucy. She suffered the heartbreak of losing two members of her family, only son Thomas in infancy in 1969 and daughter Imelda aged 15 following an accident in 1974. Her son-in-law Sean died suddenly in 2014.



Her funeral Mass took place at St Columba’s Church on Wednesday, October 24. The funeral Mass was celebrated by Michael Bannon who was assisted by Fr Peter Beglan, Fr Simon Cadam, Fr Seamus McKeon and Fr Pat Kiernan. Fr Simon gave a very apt homily on Lucy’s life.

Lucy is survived by her daughters Annette Fitzsimons, Mullahoran, Co Cavan; Patricia Kiernan, Kilcoone, Co Meath; Lucy Callaghan, Derrycasson, Dring and Caroline Harten, Mullahoran, brothers Kevin and Pete, USA, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, grandchildren, nephews and nieces.

The large crowds that came to pay their respects at the reposing of her remains at Finnegan’s Funeral Home, Cavan on Tuesday evening, funeral Mass on Wednesday and cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan bore testimony to the high esteem in which the deceased was held in the community. May she rest in peace.