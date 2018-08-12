Mullinalaghta mourns passing of the industrious and caring Mary Anne Mooney

It was with regret that the news of the death of Mary Anne Mooney, Leitrim was received in the locality and further afield.

In declining health for some time she passed away peacefully in the care of her family at her residence on Sunday, July 29. In her 88th year, and formerly Gibney, from Legwee, the deceased was a lady of a friendly and caring disposition.



Mary Anne was an industrious lady and quickly became part of the local community. She was the ideal wife, mother, grandmother, friend and neighbour as she worked alongside her late husband Tommie on the family farm where no task was too great, whether it inside the house or outside.

She was of a very unassuming nature and had a pleasant and friendly personality and there were many callers to her home as well as neighbours and friends where they were assured a warm and homely welcome.

Mary Anne was a devoted mother who bore her illness with fortitude and was noted for her neighbourly deeds and kind acts. Of a religious nature, she attended Mass and the sacraments on a regular basis. Her family are well known and respected in GAA circles.

A guard of honour was formed by members of the Ladies GAA club on the arrival of her remains to St Columba's Church, Mullinalaghta on Tuesday evening, July 31, where they were received by Fr Michael Bannon P.P assisted by Fr Peter Beglan and Fr Owen Devaney.

Funeral to the local cemetery followed Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning, August 1 which was celebrated by Fr Bannon assisted by Fr Simon Cadam, Fr Seamus McKeon and Fr Michael Campbell. The large attendances at the ceremonies were truly reflective of the special regard in which the late Mary Anne was held.

Mary Anne was predeceased by her husband Tommie some years ago which caused her great sadness and also just a few years ago by her brother John, Legwee.

Deepest sympathy is tendered to her sorrowing family, son Seamus, daughters Mary, Anna, Pauline, Brenda and Thelma, sister Elizabeth Briody, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces. May she rest in peace.