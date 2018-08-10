Late Jimmy Nolan was a tremendous Rathcline parish man and had a wonderful personality

The date, Friday, May 25, will long be remembered as one of the saddest in the Lanesboro and Fermoyle communities as news broke of the sudden death of one of our most loved residents, Jimmy Nolan.

Jimmy was predeceased by his wife Kitty. Jimmy worked for over 40 years with Massey Ferguson before retiring and working the family farm which he did with great diligence and pride.



Jimmy had a wonderful personality, soft, warm and friendly. He was a deeply religious man and that is how he lived his life.



Jimmy was a family man and took great interest in each generation. His warm and friendly manner will be sadly missed by everyone that was blessed to be in his company.



Jimmy was a tremendous Rathcline parish man with a great interest and support for everything and everyone in the parish. There will be an emptiness in the hearts and minds of everyone that had the pleasure to know him. His memory will live on.



Jimmy’s remains reposed at the home of his son Timmy and daughter in law Sheila on Sunday, May 27, until removal to St Mary’s Church, Lanesboro. On Monday, May 28, following his Funeral Mass, he was laid to rest alongside his wife Kitty in Clonbonny cemetery.



To his sons Timmy and James, Mary (Sharma) and Cathriona (Mannion), sister Kitty (England), daughters in law Sheila and Carmel, sons in law Brendan and Drona, adored grandchildren, niece, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends we extend our sincere sympathy.