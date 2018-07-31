Longford saddened by death of talented hurler and mechanic, Tom Blessington

The entire area was shocked and saddened as the news became known that Tom Blessington of Lisryan had passed to his eternal reward suddenly at his home during the night of Saturday, July 14.



Tom was in his 64th year and had been working as usual on Friday and indeed had planned his work for Saturday delivering for Rhyne Rock.



Predeceased by his loving wife Mary some years ago, Tom was son of the late Eugene ‘Janey’ and Annie Blessington of Aughakilmore and he was also predeceased by his brother Eugene and sister Margaret.



Tom was a past pupil of St Guasacht's National School, Bunlahy and a very prominent and talented member of the Bunlahy hurling team.



Like many of his age group, Tom left for England where he worked on construction and as a mechanic for a number of years before he and his Kerry born wife Mary returned to his native county where he set up home in Lisryan and continued to work in his own garage.



Beloved Dad to Orla and Colin, Tom had many friends as his kind, decent and obliging way endeared him to all and the large crowds that attended his reposing in the family home on Tuesday, July 17 and his funeral in St Mary's Church, Boherquill on Wednesday, July 18 reflected the high regard in which he and his family are held throughout the region.



Funeral Mass was concelebrated by Fr Nigel Charles PP and Fr Simon Cadam, PP Granard. Tom’s removal to St Mary’s Church was accompanied by a Guard of Honour formed by his very many friends and members of vintage clubs that he was associated with.



Sincere sympathy is extended to his daughter Orla, son Colin, brothers Michael and Declan, sisters Marie and Bridget, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May he rest in peace.