Ballymahon mourns death of keen sportsman and great farmer Mick Finn

It was with deep regret that the people of Ballymahon learned of the death of Michael Finn at his residence in Cartron, Ballymahon on Saturday, May 5 after a long illness at the great age of 84.



He was a much-loved husband to his wife Nancy, whom he married 50 years ago last August and proud father of his nine children.



A kind, generous and hard-working man all his life, always putting his family first, Mick was a great farmer in his day and without doubt an all round gentleman in our local community. He loved to dance and listen to music and of course to chat to all his friends.



He was a keen sportsman, as are his family, and enjoyed watching lots of GAA games. On hearing of his death, a huge number of people called to Mick and Nancy’s lovely new home where he lay in repose to pay their respects.



Again on Monday morning, May 7, at his Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tang , the church was packed to capacity which reflects the esteem with which Mick and the Finn family, are held by the farming and wider community. He was laid to rest at Temple-a-Valley Cemetery.



Predeceased by his sisters Molly and Kate, the late Michael Finn will be sadly missed by his wife Nancy, daughters Caroline, Michelle, Aisling and Mary, sons Gerard, Pat, Aidan, Michael and Emmet, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his 13 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends to whom we extend our sincere sympathy. Go ndéana Dia trócaire ar a anam uasal.