Ballymahon saddened by death of hard-working and generous Hazel Moorhead

The death occurred at her residence on Wednesday, April 25 last of Mrs Hazel Moorhead (née Auchmuty), Creevaghmore House, Creevaghmore, Ballymahon at the great age of 83 years.

She was predeceased by her husband Alec, and also sadly, by her daughter Hilda and sons Trevor and Walter.

Hazel was such a lovely inoffensive lady, quiet spoken, hard-working and generous. She reared a great family of fourteen through good times and bad, loving and caring for them all equally. She was a highly respected member of the local farming community, a very religious lady and a great neighbour and friend to many.

Hazel loved the land, her gardening and reared a huge number of chickens and turkeys for a long number of years. Her door was open to all who called, you were never allowed leave without a cup of tea and some of her great cooking. You were always assured of Hazel’s warm hospitality.

She will be sorely missed by her neighbours and friends but especially by her heartbroken family, her grandchildren whom she spoke so proudly of and her extended family.

A huge number of people called to Thomond Lodge where she lay in repose to pay their respects which bore testament to the respect which has always been held for Hazel and the Moorhead family.

A beautiful Service of Thanksgiving for her life was held at St Munis Church, Forgney on Friday, April 27, conducted by Rev Canon Trevor Sullivan and Ruth Galbraith after which she was interred in St Catherine’s Graveyard, Ballymahon.

Sincere sympathy is extended to Hazel’s family William, Roy, Rosalind, Emily, Albert, Ethel, Grace, Harold, Audrey, Florence and Sylvia, her much-loved grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, cousins, neighbours and many friends. May she rest in peace.