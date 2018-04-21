Longford mourns death of talented farmer, gardener and baker Alice Farrell

It was with deep regret that the people of south Longford learned on Monday, April 9, of the peaceful death, in her 95th year, of Mrs Alice Farrell (née Keegan), Mostrim road, Ballymahon, formerly Pallas, Abbeyshrule.

She was predeceased by her husband Bill whom she married back in 1940, also her son Vinnie and daughter-in-law Patricia.

Alice and Bill, who were married for 46 years, lived in Pallas until 1983 when they moved into Ballymahon where Alice settled in easily. She was admired, highly respected and welcomed by all her new neighbours and made lots of new life long friends in no time.

She was such a kind, caring and generous lady. She loved her family dearly, also her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved to see them all calling in just as they loved dropping in to her.

Alice loved farming and gardening and always kept herself up to date with current affairs and politics. She had a lovely garden at Mostrim road and grew all her own vegetables. She also loved baking, and visitors never left her home without tasting her scrumptious apple tarts or scones or the many culinary delights she made.

Alice always enjoyed travelling. She actually went to New Zealand, Australia and America on her own on a number of occasions to visit her family. She also loved to socialise and particularly loved family occasions.

Each year she used to look forward to the Goldsmith Summer School weekend where she always participated in a sing-song. And at one stage, as a member of the local Club ’91, she recited one of Goldsmith’s poems on “Live at 3” on RTE. Her family must have been very proud of her watching that.

Unfortunately due to ill health, Alice had to move to the Nursing Home in Lanesboro about four years ago but still enjoyed having the many visitors from the area dropping in to visit her.

A huge number of people called to Alice’s home where she lay in repose to pay their respects to her family which bore testament to the high regard with which she was held during her long and eventful life.

St Matthew’s Church, Ballymahon was also full on Wednesday, April 11 for her Funeral Mass which was celebrated by Fr Liam Murray PP, Ballymahon and Fr Gerry Murphy, Tang. She was afterwards later laid to rest at Forgney Cemetery.

Sincere sympathy is extended to her family May (New Zealand), Nuala, Eithne, Joe, Irene (Australia), Mel, Alo, John (USA), Una and Vera, her brothers Vincent and Stevie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.