PICTURES | North Longford community out in force for tractor cavalcade to raise funds for Creeslough

There was a great crowd at the Mullinalaghta Vintage Club Tractor Run last Sunday and all proceeds from the event are going to the Creeslough Disaster Fund.
Longford Leader photographer Shelley Corcoran was present to capture some pictures ahead of the tractor cavalcade hitting the roads of north Longford and don't forget to tag and share with your friends!
