Molly cross safety works welcomed

Cllr Garry Murtagh welcomed news that €20,000 has been allocated, as part of the low cost safety scheme, to complete works at the junction of Molly Cross.

The allocation of monies under the scheme was revealed at the recent meeting of Granard MD and Cllr Murtagh relayed his delight at the update.

He said: “These works are for the improvements to sightlines at the junction and other works which will greatly improve road safety for all its users.

“We are very fortunate that there hasn't been any serious accidents or fatalities at the junction to date and the planned works will greatly enhance drivers safety

Continuing he said: “Consultations are taking place with the local landowners and it is hoped the works will be completed during the summer.

“I’d like to thank Longford County Council and their staff for their continued support and dedication to the roads programme in North Longford.”

Other projects to be complete under the low cost safety scheme in Granard MD include:

Springtown R194 bends (€25,000),

The R194 approach to Granard Kiernan Milling (€20,000)

Moatfarrell - improving sightlines (€30,000)

This brings the total allocated for low cost safety schemes in Granard municipal district in 2020 to €100,000.

Also read: Gardaí investigate theft from farm in Creevy