Colmcille Vintage Club Tractor Run celebrates 10 years

Registration kicks off at 10.30am with the run itself starting at 12.30pm sharp.

This year’s run is in aid of Irish Guide Dogs and will start at Aughnacliffe to Purth Cross, going through Ballinalee, turning right on to Lislea, Aughadory Cross, Corrinagh and on to Moyne before returning to Aughnacliffe.

This year will celebrate the club’s 10th anniversary and all participants will receive a beautiful plaque to commemorate the anniversary this year.

Food will be provided for participants, starting the day off with a breakfast roll. There’ll be refreshments along the route and a meal in the evening at the cross.

This is the biggest all-vintage tractor run in Ireland and organisers pride themselves on having no modern tractors involved. On average over the last four years, there have been approximately 78 vintage tractors on the run. This year, organisers are hoping to up that amount in celebration of the tenth anniversary.

Speaking to the Longford Leader last week, chairperson for Colmcille Vintage Club Michael Shaughnessy thanked all the sponsors of the day.

“It’s a great way for people to meet up and talk, as people put a lot of money into restoring their tractors to a very high standard,” he said.

“Also, it’s a way to raise money for charity. Colmcille Vintage has raised a lot of money - well over €80,000 to date for charities for cancer research, alzheimers, Multiple Sclerosis, DPOL, Hospice, Wheelchair association, Crumlin Hospital, fighting blindness, etc.

“I would like to thank everyone that helped out and you can donate through sponsorship cards and bucket collections on the day. Please support this cause. Come along on that morning to see the display or cheer us on along the way.”