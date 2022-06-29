Search

29 Jun 2022

Changing of council guard as McGovern is elected Longford's first citizen

Changing of council guard as McGovern is elected Longford's first citizen

Longford County Council members and executive with newly elected Cathaoirleach Turlough McGovern (centre) this afternoon

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

29 Jun 2022 6:55 PM

Email:

liam.cosgrove@iconicnews.ie

Longford County Council has a new cathaoirleach at its helm this evening in the shape of Independent Cllr Turlough McGovern.

The Granard based representative was elevated to the role of first citizen at this afternoon's annual general meeting of Longford County Council.

He replaces outgoing cathaoirleach Cllr Peggy Nolan after her 12 month spell at the helm came to an end in front of an emotionally charged council chamber at Aras an Chontae.

Cllr McGovern, who swept all before him in topping the local area election poll in Granard in the 2019 elections, pledged to do all within his remit to underpin Longford's continued development over the year ahead.

"I promise to represent the people of Co Longford, visit new places, people and all sections of our community," he said.

"I am hugely impressed by the number of innovative and inspiring projects that has come from investment.I really believe the potential to transform Co Longford.

"I am sincerely looking forward to the rollout of these projects as we  move into the delivery of investment. In terms of regeneration, I look forward during the year to the continuing investment rolled out across our county.

Fine Gael's Gerry Hagan was elected Leas Cathaoirleach, just over a week on from his election as cathaoirleach of Longford Municipal District.

To read this story in full, see next week's Longford Leader.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media