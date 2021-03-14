County Longford Golf Club awarded €20,000 pandemic resilience funding

Golf Ireland Club Resilience Fund: The government has put in place a fund to support golf clubs who have been financially challenged during the Covid-19 Pandemic.

In total €2.8m was earmarked for clubs like our own who would not have the financial reserves to overcome the issues associated with the temporary closure of the course.



The club has been awarded a grant of €20,000 which is very welcome and will help plug some of the gaps that are emerging on a weekly basis.



Thanks to the members of management who prepared our application for this support.

Golf Ireland National Board Committees

Expressions of Interest are now being invited from applicants who consider they possess the skills and experience to be members of the various Golf Ireland National Board Committees.



Application process: Applicants shall clearly state their name, contact details and the National Committee(s) for which they are applying. Applicants must also provide a short bio of max. 100 words outlining their skills and experience.



Expressions of interest will be considered by the Board of Golf Ireland who will then nominate candidates to each National Committee.



Expressions of interest should be submitted by email to volunteers@golfireland.ie. The closing date is 5pm on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.



Membership 2021

The annual subscription bills have been sent out to all members. Many thanks to the members who have already done credit transfers, cash and card payments and who have contacted the club to go on direct debit.



The office is not manned at the moment but calls to the club are being diverted to a mobile phone with a voicemail so if members wish to make contact for card payments etc please call the club 043 33 46310 and leave a message and your call will be returned.



Hopefully the light is at the end of the tunnel for play again and members will get good value for their membership for the rest of the year as the weather improves and the evenings stretch out. Great to see so many members prepared to pay their membership in February and early March so that the club can continue to prepare the course for the busy months ahead. Your support is very appreciated.