Expansion of eir’s Gigabit Fibre network across Longford

Residents of Drumlish, Granard and Longford Town can now enjoy access to eir’s Gigabit Fibre network.

Together with its rural fibre rollout programme, which completed in 2019, more than 800,000 premises across Ireland can now access superfast fibre broadband.

Since the launch of Ireland’s Fibre Network (IFN) in 2019, the urban fibre rollout programme has passed more than 380,000 premises with superfast broadband, with more homes and businesses passed by IFN weekly.

The rollout brings speeds of up to 1GB straight to the customer’s home via the provision of fibre directly into the home or business enabling the provision of gigabit connectivity.

Fibre to the Home (FTTH) provides faster, stronger and more reliable broadband connectivity than other technologies, connected customers are now using eir’s Gigabit Fibre Network for remote working, seamless video conferencing, downloading games and streaming movies.

eir CEO Carolan Lennon said, “Fibre connectivity has become an essential part of life for many of us. It is the instrument through which we conduct our work, our entertainment, our education and our social lives.

“eir is proud to build and deliver this essential service and we are particularly proud of our dedicated team of engineers who have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to ensure we can provide a reliable, superfast broadband connection.

“Ireland’s Fibre Network is the next stage in the evolution of eir’s fibre network, enabling eir to deliver a superfast, future-proofed broadband service straight into the home. Our rollout of Gigabit Fibre has continued at pace, despite the Covid-19 outbreak."