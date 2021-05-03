Ballymahon Vocational School students show entrepreneurial flair

TY Enterprise: Our TY students Emma Tumelty, Ross Burke and Tori McCormack have been selling BVS bobble hats to staff and students as part of their TY Enterprise. The hats were a great success.

Emma, Ross and Tori would like to thank everyone who purchased a hat and supported their mini company. Thanks also to Sophie Sweeney who helped with all the advertising.



Presentation

During the week, Ms Reilly and Ms Tully presented both ‘Bridgeways Family Resource Centre’, Ballymahon and ‘Ballymahon Day Care Centre’ with a donation each on behalf of the staff of Ballymahon Vocational School. This donation was in lieu of Secret Santa 2020. Well done to all staff members in BVS for your immense generosity.



All Stars

This week our Leaving Certificate student, Keelin McGann, was presented with his All Star jersey by Cavan Institute. Early in the month Keelin made it onto the Cavan Institute of Education All Stars Team. Well done Keelin.



Ecology

Over recent days, Ms Mulcahy and her 5th Years biology class took advantage of the good weather and began their Ecology Grasslands Field study.

Plenty of exciting observations and discoveries were made!!Keep up the excellent and exciting work in the Science department.



What’s in the Air?

Transition Year students (TY2) were busy this week taking part in a new initiative called the GLOBE Air Quality Campaign. This programme is designed to access traffic-related air pollution at schools across Ireland. Our school is one of 112 schools across the country taking part in this brilliant campaign.

As part of this campaign, TY students installed three nitrogen dioxide diffusion tubes in three separate locations across the Ballymahon Vocational School. Nitrogen dioxide is a principal pollutant associated with vehicle emissions.



The diffusion tubes will remain in place until April 29, after which they will be sent off for further analysis. We look forward to seeing the results. Well done to Ms. Clarke and her Geography students on their excellent initiative.



Super News

Congratulations to our Transition Students who were presented with European crested face masks. They received their masks in recognition of their participation in the European Union Ambassador School Programme.



At present, they are busy putting preparations in place for the celebration of Europe Day which takes place on May 9. Well done to our students . We look forward to seeing what TY’s have prepared to celebrate Europe Day.

School Transport

Applications for School Transport are currently being accepted for the upcoming school year 2021/22. The closing date for applications is Friday, April 30. More information can be found at https://www.buseireann.ie.

National Award

We are delighted to announce that Ballymahon Vocational School was awarded the PDST Wellread National Award by Laois Education Centre. The Wellread Plaque and Certificate was presented to our School at a National PDST Wellread Awards Ceremony recently.

To be considered for the award, schools have to create and submit a Portfolio outlining sustained promotion and development of reading for pleasure across the entire school community. Portfolio showing initiatives put in Place and completed. It has taken a number of years to complete this award and we are really proud to have obtained this recognition.



World Autism Month

As we come to the end of World Autism Month we thank all who have done so much in our school to help us celebrate this very important month. If you wish to find more information you will find a great deal of very informative information by visiting the website https://asiam.ie.



Reflection Time

“It is health that is real wealth and not pieces of silver and gold” Mahatma Gandhi