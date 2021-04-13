Incognito art sale to feature six Longford artists

It has been revealed that a total of six artists from County Longford are among the ‘Who’s Who’ of Irish and international artists taking part in this year’s Incognito 2021 online art sale in aid of the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation.

The Incognito art collection is now live at www.incognito.ie with the online art sale taking place on Thursday April 22 at 10am sharp.

What’s so incredibly fun and exciting about Incognito compared with any other art sale is that the identity of the artists behind the paintings – for sale at €60 each – is kept top secret until the sale has closed.

The Incognito collection is made up of 3,000-plus original postcard-sized artworks in a range of mediums, from oils and pastels, to glass and metalwork, in a sale that is usually a sprint to the checkout. Everything sold out last year in just 15 minutes.

Among the Longford artists taking part are Therese Whelan Tierney from Lanesboro, Loretto Martin McGarry from Newtownforbes and Anna Wiercioch from Lough Gowna.

Some of the famous national and international faces taking part this year are U2’s The Edge, rock star Bob Geldof, fashion designer Paul Costelloe, comedians Jason Byrne and Tommy Tiernan, artist Don Conroy and Nobel prize winner Dr William Campbell.

In the five years since its inception, Incognito has raised almost €450,000 for Jack & Jill’s home nursing care for children with highly complex medical conditions, including end-of-life care.

This equates to more than 28,000 hours of specialist home nursing care provided by Jack & Jill nurses and carers the length and breadth of the country.

For curator Lucinda Hall, Incognito 2021 is an opportunity to bring the talents of Longford artists to a brand new audience:

“We are so very grateful to each of our artists from Longford who have shared their talents with us and given their art for free. It is a huge tribute to their generosity of time and spirit following what has been an extremely difficult period for the arts world.

“We hope that by hosting what is Ireland’s largest online public art exhibition, that we can shine a light on the amazing talent of our artists, and introduce a whole new audience to their work.”

For more information on Incognito 2021, visit www.incognito.ie. For more on the vital work of the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation, visit www.jackandjill.ie.