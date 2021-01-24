Longford Leader Farming: Transparency must be a condition of €100m scheme for processors

ICSA beef chairperson, Edmund Graham, believes a comprehensive set of terms and conditions must be attached to the €100m Capital Investment Scheme for the processing and marketing of agricultural products, recently announced by Government.

“All farm schemes have strict conditions attached to them, and these conditions must be adhered to in order to draw down funds. There is no reason for this scheme to be any different,” he said.

He added that he agreed with a Farmers Journal editorial piece on the issue which suggested that the funding should be linked to sorting out transparency around the meat industry particularly around price and profitability.

“Price transparency, from the beef processors in particular, must be included as a strict condition.

“We need an ombudsman with the power to audit who gets what from the food chain and eligibility for this fund must be conditional on processors co-operating with this.

“There must also be full visibility around how the money will be used and how it will lead to improved farm gate price.”