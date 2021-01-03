Stonepark NS raise €950 in aid of Longford St Vincent de Paul

Students and staff at Stonepark NS raised €950 in aid of St Vincent de Paul, Longford, in their last few days at school before the Christmas holidays.

As well as wearing seasonal hats and jumpers, students also had to guess the name of the teddy bear.

The winner of the competition was Callum Nolan from Junior Infants who correctly guessed that the teddy bear’s name was ‘Louis’.

“It was very important to all of us at Stonepark NS that the money went to a good local cause,” said Lorraine Brady, the organising teacher of the fundraising event, “and the children really realised the significance of giving locally.”

Fr James McKiernan and Cyril Hussey from St Vincent de Paul Longford were on hand to collect the cheque on behalf of the charity.

“It’s amazing all the good that local fundraising like this does for people in our area, especially at Christmas time!” said Fr McKiernan “We are always delighted to receive local support, and well done to everyone who helped out.”

Cyril Hussey added that the funds go directly where they are needed, and are not spent on administration or charity expenses.

St Vincent de Paul Longford does a lot of work at a local level, and much of this work goes unseen.

This is just one of a few local charity events which the school fundraised for this year already.

Mrs Brady was helped by the students in 6th class to organise the event, and Mia and Warren represented their class to see the cheque being handed over.