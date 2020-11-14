Sonas acquires Innis Ree nursing home in Lanesboro

The acquisition means Sonas now has two care homes in the region – the other is Cloverhill in Lisagallan, Co Roscommon – providing care to 111 residents.

Sonas acquired Inis Ree – and a second home, Ashborough Lodge Nursing Home in Milltown, Co Kerry – from the Allenfield Group.

Sonas Nursing Home Innis Ree, as it will now be known, provides retirement, palliative, convalescent, dementia and respite care. Residents are encouraged to maintain their own independence as much as possible and most of the 58 bedrooms come with a kitchenette and private en-suite. The home employs 61 people.

Sonas, which was founded by Roscommon men Seamus Crawley, John Mangan and Gerry Jordan in 2001 with the construction of Cloverhill, now has 11 homes and 4 retirement villages across 7 counties. It will add a 12th home in the near future with the opening of a new home in Co Tipperary.

Seamus, who is the Chair of the company - and like John a qualified nurse – said they were delighted to welcome the residents and staff of Innis Ree into the Sonas family.

“Innis Ree, like Sonas, has a well-deserved reputation for providing high quality care to residents based on mutual respect and trust. We are really looking forward to getting to know the residents who have made the home their home and to working closely with their families who give us such great support.”

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank every member of the dedicated team at Sonas Innis Ree, led by Caroline O’Reilly, for all their hard work at what is a very challenging time for everyone, but especially nursing homes.”

John Mangan, Director at Sonas Nursing Homes Group said; “Enhancing the lives of our residents is our number one priority.

All our care homes are encouraged to maintain their own individual character based on their relationships and connections with the local community.

Those relationships have never been more important and community solidarity will play a critical role in helping us to get through this challenging period.



By investing and enhancing our homes, by working closely with residents’ families and the teams at Innis Ree, Cloverhill and our other care homes, our aim is always to provide the best care possible to residents.”