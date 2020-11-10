Low cost safety scheme on Farnagh Hill not feasible, meeting hears

Cllr Martin Monaghan has called on Longford County Council to look at traffic calming measures on Farnagh Hill, where a new housing estate is to be constructed.

Area Engineer, Eamonn Bennett, however, pointed out that a low cost safety scheme could not be put in place unless there was a proven history of accidents or “near misses” in the area.

“A low cost safety scheme works on the fact that there’s an existing issue there and not that there might be one,” he explained.

“So when we review that, if there is an issue, we’ll put it in for 2021, but the likelihood is they may have to wait until there is an issue there for a low cost safety scheme.”

Cllr Monaghan explained that there are nine housing estates on that road, and “the guts of” 400 houses, with a large volume of traffic and a lot of children.

“Just remember that low cost safety schemes are funded on an existing issue. Sheer traffic volume based on the fact that there are so many houses there, isn’t really resolved with a low cost safety scheme,” said Mr Bennett.

“A low cost safety scheme is only designed for and works for a problem that exists, not for a future problem that may come.”

“So what you’re saying is that someone has to be injured or there has to be accidents before you can get a low cost safety scheme,” noted Cllr Seamus Butler.

“Yes, accidents, near misses. There has to be a history of something there for any low cost safety scheme that we’ve done,” Mr Bennett concluded.