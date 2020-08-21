GolfGate | Enda McGloin resigns as Fine Gael whip on Leitrim County Council

Cllr Enda McGloin has resigned as the Fine Gael whip on Leitrim County Council following his attendance at the Oireachtas Golf Society function in the Clifden Station House Hotel last Wesnesday.

The attendance of over 80 people at the function in contravention to Covid guidelines which had been introduced and re-affirmed just the day before has led to the high profile resignation of Minister for Agriculture, Dara Calleary, and Leas Cathaoirleach of the Seanad, Jerry Buttimer.

Others who attended the event have also expressed their apologies in what has been, so far, a tumultuous day in Irish politics.

In a statement to the Leitrim Observer, the Drumshanbo-based councillor stated:

"I wish to confirm that I attended the Oireachtas Golf Society event as a guest on Wednesday, August 19 in Clifden. I apologise unreservedly for my attendance at the dinner.

"I should not have attended in light of the public health guidelines. In line with the sanction on my Oireachtas colleagues I am informing my party leader that I am resigning the Fine Gael whip on Leitrim County Council."

