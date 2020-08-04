World News
Massive explosion in Beirut sends huge mushroom cloud into the sky
A massive explosion sends a mushroom cloud of dust into the air over Beirut
A massive explosion has occurred in the Labanese capital of Beirut, sending a huge mushroom cloud of dust into the air and leaving people injured.
Videos have emerged of the explosion on social media and it is reported that the aftershock of the explosion was felt in the mountains, which are at least 13 miles away.
It is also reported that the explosion was so strong, it blew out doors and windows across the city.
It is still unclear as to what caused the explosion, but there have been some reports of fireworks causing the blast.
The video below, posted by Bissan Fakih on Twitter (@BissanCampaigns) shows the size of the explosion.
A video I received on WhatsApp of the scalr of explosion in #Beirut, confirming it was at the port. pic.twitter.com/bIkcyfsi0o— Bissan Fakih (@BissanCampaigns) August 4, 2020
Fireworks explosion?! I felt like I’m dying, I still can’t believe it #Lebanon #Beirut pic.twitter.com/EMTS470FOH— Ahmad M. Yassine | أحمد م. ياسين (@Lobnene_Blog) August 4, 2020
