Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox | 1995: When GAA managers didn’t require an avalanche of assistants

I watched a rerun of the 1995 All-Ireland Hurling final between Offaly and Clare on TV last week. This was a time when teams weren’t managed beyond self expression, or freedom to play.

This was a time when the spectacle in Croke Park on All-Ireland day was something quite individually unique, with the merest hint of the old world shining through, when men were tasked with performing to the very best of their natural, freewheeling physical ability.

This wasn’t a very engaging match when viewed forensically, but what a heart stopping contest it really was.

Matches in those days weren't subject to being examined inch by inch, or frame by frame, which modern technology calls for, and where every TV station wants to show their ability to compete, and show their own prowess to be analytical.

It’s not about the game, really, anymore.

In 1995 it was colourful, mad, unstoppable, incandescent, living on the edge of greatness, for the entire duration of the game.

Two great teams, of the time, both deserving success but like always, only one would be the outright winner.

Everyone in the stadium looked summery, many rural people who were rarely in Dublin, but on All Ireland day they arrived in droves by every means possible.

Some came by car, every single car full of people, more came by train where usually they were prepared to stand all the way from their boarding station until reaching Dublin....maybe three hours later. That one aspect hasn't changed, despite Ireland being one of the richest countries in the world!

Watching it on television was revelatory in itself.

To see one of the greatest full backs of the time - Brian Lohan - lashing the ball to get it out of danger, often hitting a member of the opposition with the delivery. Meaning that it was likely to come flying back immediately.

Liam Sheedy would shudder at the thought.

In those days - just twenty five years now - Ireland hadn’t come to the point that every single manager (as is case nowadays) requires such an avalanche of assistants.

Some things are positive, but the majority of the changes are simply making both GAA codes a different game altogether.

Ger Loughnane was managing Clare, Eamon Cregan was the Offaly boss. Loughnane generally shipped some terrible criticism, but he didn’t care a jot.

Here was a man who had played for years as a half back on various Clare teams, but never saw anything except a Munster field. Eamon Cregan, from Limerick was luckier, but he too was a pure hurling man.

Two warriors to the core, probably Loughnane was the most unpredictable. Very focused throughout the game, but possessing an edge of madness.

Some of the things that happened in the Clare camp would make your eyes water... Everybody on the panel was moulded by Loughnane, true to the cause of Clare.

Leaving the last meeting in the dressing room on that Sunday morning, Loughnane repeated his mantra of the previous night, that from getting on the bus “nobody would pause or look behind them. Never go back; never retreat” he roared.

The team got on the bus, but ironically, and rather comically were met with locked gates. The driver was just getting the bus into reverse when Loughnane shouted “Stop!”.

Himself and a member of the team jumped from the bus and tore the gates from the pillars on either side.

The bus travelled through the gap. Nobody on the team bus was allowed to go back that day.

Just before the game, an RTÉ man was cheeky enough to ask Loughnane, striding towards the sideline if he’d win today.

Not even glancing in the direction of the RTÉ man, never even pausing in his stride, Loughnane said “we’re going to win”.

Those were the days. Real men, answering directly, the truth as they believed it.

Ger Loughnane believed with every ounce of his being.

A deep sense of place. No managers like that anymore...

Except Davy Fitzgerald, who learned his trade from the Master.