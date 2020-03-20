Looking after your mental health during self-isolation in Longford

Self-isolation and social-distancing can be extremely difficult, especially for those living alone or who are feeling lonely for whatever reason.

Michael MacArdghail of State of Mind Counselling & Psychotherapy has urged people who might be finding it tough to stay at home during the Covid-19 crisis, to look after their mental health.

"I would say to people to try and take each day, one day at a time," he told the Longford Leader.

"We don’t know how long the isolation period is going to go on for so for the elderly, it’s important that relatives and friends phone them regularly to prevent depression and alleviate anxiety and stress.

"While at home isolating, it’s easy to get into bad habits such as binge eating or alcohol consumption to ease the symptoms of depression and anxiety. I would advise people to watch out for the signs and take notice if there is an increase, especially in alcohol as it weakens the immune system.

"Seek help from your doctor or therapist if you notice that alcohol is taking over. It’s also important to get proper sleep. At this time, people may turn to their doctors for anti-anxiety medicines or sleeping pills. It is important to note that these are highly addictive and should not be used for more than 14 days. Highly potent anxiolytics can lead to addiction.

"If you feel down, consider seeking help through Counselling & Psychotherapy as an alternative to Medicine. Eat healthy and get some outdoor time, even if it’s doing laps of your home."

State of Mind Counselling & Psychotherapy located at 6 Keon’s Terrace, Deanscurragh County Longford will remain open for appointments during this difficult time of COVID-19.

"We understand that there are a lot of worried and frightened people and if all mental health services were to close, it would be detrimental to the population," Michael explained, adding that social distancing will be observed and all precautions will be taken to ensure the safety of clients.

Appointments must be strictly time kept in order to have only one client in the building at a time. To make an appointment email info@icps.ie or phone 043 33 62041.

For those who are self isolating, telephone and Skype Counselling & Psychotherapy is available.

Please note that this is a paid service and we will keep our doors and lines open for as long as we can to support the community through these difficult times.

"We will do our best to serve the community," said Michael.

"Anyone with flu-like symptoms or coughs should isolate and if they have an appointment, phone, text or email to cancel. We will be implementing the recommended two meter distancing and we will have hand sanitiser available. Only our Longford town clinic will be accepting new clients at this time."

