The Connaught Leinster Aberdeen Angus club dinner dance is taking place on Saturday, January 18, in the Athlone Springs hotel.

Tickets come at a cost of €40 per person and can be obtained by messaging the Connaught Leinster Aberdeen Angus club page or by calling Niall Lynch (0838959478) or Sean McEnroe(0868346050).

It promises to be a great night of entertainment for all.

