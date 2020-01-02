Longford Fianna Fáil Women's Network to celebrate Nollaig na mBan

Longford Fianna Fáil Women's Network are hosting a social evening with a difference next Monday night as part of the annual Nollaig na mBan celebrations.

Originally celebrated as the Feast of the Epiphany, or Three Kings’ Day, the 6th of January is a christian feast which marks the visit of the three wise men to Bethlehem after the birth of Christ.

In the modern day where the housework is generally divided more equally, the tradition is celebrated by acknowledging the role and accomplishments of women in our society.

In keeping with that theme Longford Fianna Fáil Women's Network are inviting members of the public to the Longford Arms Hotel next Monday night for an evening very much dedicated towards New Year's resolutions.

National Fianna Fáil Women's Network Secretary Uremu Adejinmi will also be present on the night.