Biking Santy and his team bring good cheer in Midlands Motorbike Toy Run

What a day was had by a large group of local motorbike enthusiasts on Sunday, December 8 at the 12th Annual Midlands Motorbike Toy Run 2019.

What started off a dark, rainy, windy morning turned into a brilliant fun-filled day with over 100 bikers gathered to bring Santy to the children on Mullingar Children's Ward and then on to the women and children in Bethany House Refuge, Longford Town.

The organisers of the big event are filled with gratitude to all those who made the run so special for both those involved and those at the hospital and Bethany House.

The management and staff of the Robinstown Filling Station, Mullingar, where the run began, had all dressed up in Christmas jumpers and tinsel hats to add to the happy atmosphere and kept bikers topped up with hot tea and coffee as they registered and waited for Santy to lead them off.

Paul Galvin, as always, provided and drove the back up van. Jean and Orla who sort the toys and prepare Santy's bag in the back of the van and on the Ward did an excellent job this year.

Audrey and Neil Hutchenson kept the registration and raffle tickets flowing like the Shannon in winter, while, with the Garda Motorbike escort, Gardaí Padraig Kelly, James Gallagher, Enda Kane and Enna Cuffe once again showed great biking skill and control as they guided everyone safely from start to finish and all with such professionalism and good humour.

Tom Keenan stepped in at the last minute when the usual photographer couldn't make it. Tom got a lot of the photos at Robinstown and all the photos of Santy with the Children on the ward.

The Hospital catering staff once again provided the bikers with complimentary refreshments in their canteen as Santy visited the children on the ward. Dawn Quinn and Kieran Brennan of Bad Examples MCC sorted so much at the hospital.

Mags Nolan has worked on the ward and greeted the run every year since it started and the doctors, nurses and staff on the ward were once again on hand to give a very warm welcome to Santy and his biker crew.

Teresa Gilchrist of Bethany House and Joe Finnegan who runs St Martha's Men's Hostel next door to Bethany House provided and served the complimentary (and very welcome) hot soup, sambos and, along with his daughters, the welcoming smiles as the bike run reached Bethany House.

Organisers were once again blown away by the support and generosity of everyone involved.

“Thanks to you every child on the ward got a gender and age appropriate gift from our biking Santy, the store room on the ward was filled with spare toys and gifts you donated on the day; these will be used for children admitted to the ward over Christmas and New Year,” read a statement by the organisers, Billy Beahan and Frank Kane.

“What is left in the store room after that is used by Mags and her team to give to Children throughout the year who may celebrate a birthday while on the ward or just need cheering up after some painful operation or treatment, all with the compliments of the Toy Run.

“Thanks to you, every child in Bethany House got an appropriate present from our Santy. The store room in Bethany House was filled with spare gifts and toys that will be used over Christmas and New Year for any children who come to stay and, like on the ward, the extra gifts are used throughout the year for birthdays or special occasions for children who may stay there.

“Every woman in Bethany house and man in St Martha's will receive a gift on Christmas morning compliments of the Toy Run... that's your generosity and support putting a smile where it's needed.

“Along with store rooms full of toys and gifts, we presented Teresa Gilchrist, Project Leader in Bethany House with €820 donated on the day by you.”

People came to Robinstown on over 100 motorbikes and Freewheeler MC Ireland member, Niall, even rode his Harley throughstorm-like wind and rain from Donegal to support the Toy Run. Others who couldn't make the run on bikes came in cars, jeeps and one man, Dermo, even came in his truck to bring toys , gifts and to donate.

“Our official Toy Run mascot Linda ‘The Triker’ McGee played a blinder as usual, leading Santy around the ward, talking to everyone and bringing a smile to the patients and their visitors and then leading us on the big red trike her late Daddy (Eugene McGee) bought her, through her home Town of Longford to Bethany House,” said Billy and Frank in their statement.

“Our Mr and Mrs Santa Claus, Barry and Caroline Williams: talk about being made for the part. It is special to watch them interacting with the children. Barry has a gift of being able to connect with ill or shy children who always relax and chat to him and has the ability to make their parents smile... no mean feat considering where they are when they see him.”

The gratitude from those who received so many beautiful gifts, courtesy of the Toy Run earlier this month, was huge, with Mags Nolan of the Mullingar Hospital Children's Ward, Teresa Gilchrist of Bethany House and Joe Finnegan of St Martha's Men's Hostel sending heartfelt messages of thanks to those who took part in the big event.

“Billy and Frank, please tell your biking Santy and all your biking friends that last Sunday, once again, you all brought so much fun and joy onto our ward,” Ms Nolan said.

“It is the 12th year that patients, their parents, visitors and all our doctors, nurses and staff enjoyed the Toy Run so much and we can not thank you for always remembering us.

“It is a pleasure to watch the smiles on our patients’ faces when the Toy Run arrives; the excitment of getting a visit from your biking Santy and the fun and laughter opening the gifts your biker friends donated.”

Meanwhile, a delighted message from Bethany House and St Martha's read: “What can we say except you lads and the Bikers are legends. The lift and support we get from the Toy Run every year is unbelievable.

“We are forever grateful, not only for our store room full of toys and gifts, the very generous cash donation the Toy Run gives us and the joy you bring to Bethany House and St Martha's but the moral support our service users, staff and volunteers feel knowing that you guys never forget us and are there for us every year.”