Former Town Council offices to front regeneration drive

The former offices of Longford Town Council are to become the new headquarters for the county's regeneration drive.

Fine Gael Cllr Peggy Nolan raised the topic at last week's meeting of Longford Municipal District, saying the move would help showcase all the good work which is being done at a local level.

“I know how much is going on and what is being achieved, but it's time the public knew as well,” she maintained.

The local councillor said the Market Square building offered up the perfect location in which to do just that.

“I think we need a space and an office dedicated to our regeneration team in the centre of town.

“We need to be seen to be proactive. It's no good doing our business behind closed doors.”

Independent Cllr Gerry Warnock agreed, saying the move would go a long way towards highlighting regeneration as a brand and legacy for the county council to strive towards.

Others, led by Fianna Fáíl's Joe Flaherty and Martin Monaghan were not so enamoured by the idea with both claiming the proposal would “sell short” the inroads made in rejuvenating Longford town and county.

Instead, the pair suggested the Council look at other options and the prospect of securing a premises more centrally located with street level access.

Head of Finance John McKeon said while he agreed in theory with the statements made by both, the option of exploring other possible locations within the town could prove especially time consuming.

“We need to put ourselves front and centre and we need to do this quickly,” he said.

“And, if we look for somewhere in the middle of town it could set us back six months.”