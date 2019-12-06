Newtowncashel's St Mary's National School to host 5km Santa Fun Run

Registration takes place from from 2pm to 2.30pm. The race will start at 2.30pm. Adults can take part for €10 and children can register for €5. There is also a family rate of €20.

The route will go from the village to Clara’s Crossroads and back to the village. Sponsorship cards will be available to all children attending St Mary’s N.S. Children who return sponsorship cards will have free entry into the 5k.

Also, if a child returns €20 or more they will receive a free entry t-shirt. A family that returns €50 or more on its sponsorship card will receive free entry for the children of the family plus a free event t-shirt for each child.

Santa arrives at the Hill at 3pm followed by switching on of the village Christmas lights. Don't forget your Santa hats, outfits and Christmas jumpers!