Longford duo graduate from Foróige Leadership programme

Two Longford teens, have graduated from Foróige’s Leadership for Life Programme accredited by the National University of Ireland Galway (NUIG).

Ella McMonagle and Shauna Gilbride were awarded with a Foundation Certificate in Youth Leadership and Community Action in NUIG on Saturday, November 9.

150 young people graduated from the North and South of Ireland on Saturday having completed the Foróige Leadership for Life Programme.

Seán Campbell, CEO of Foróige said, “The Leadership for Life Programme is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for 15-18 year olds to acquire accredited leadership skills.

“They gain aptitudes in critical thinking, problem solving, empathy, resilience, self-reflection and teamwork in a safe and supportive environment.

“The young leaders also take on a community action project so that they can master and use their new found leadership skills for the betterment of society.”

Mr Campbell concluded, “Foróige is extremely proud of the Leadership for Life Programme because we see, every year, the difference it makes to young people and to communities right across the country. I congratulate all of the graduates who have worked so hard and put their all into becoming leaders of courage, conviction and compassion.”

To learn more about the programme visit www.foroige.ie/leadership