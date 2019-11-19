Opportunities explored at ASPIRE with Longford firm Abbott

Career opportunities that exist within the world of STEM (science, technology, engineering, maths) were explored during a special event at Backstage Theatre, Longford last Wednesday night which was hosted by global healthcare company, Abbott.

Delivered in partnership with Midland Science Festival, ASPIRE with ABBOTT brought together parents, teachers and students to hear from guest speakers, Abbott employees and patients whose lives have been impacted by innovative healthcare technologies.

The speakers included Dr Craig Slattery, a biomedical scientist, lecturer at UCD and a science communicator; Dr Niamh Shaw, one of Ireland's leading science communicators, a scientist and actress; and Paul Carroll, Business Development Director of Cpl Resources, a recognised leader in workforce solutions and specialist recruitment.

Abbott employees based at the company’s diagnostics business in Longford also shared their own personal experiences in STEM-related roles. This included their career journeys, the range of opportunities that they have taken, their current roles and what it is like to work in a global healthcare company.

Daragh Fallon, CSR and Communications Manager for Abbott, shared the vision behind ASPIRE with Abbott: "As a global health technology company that recruits world-class scientists and engineers, we know that young people are a critical factor in solving the world's biggest problems with smart, imaginative thinking.

“Last year our employees delivered more than 7,000 volunteer hours to good causes across the country. We are passionate about supporting young people and education, and this is the focus of much of our community work."