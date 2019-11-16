Longford County Council's Regeneration team welcomes role in new European project

Urban Security is an issue facing many towns and cities across Ireland, as well as Europe.

Longford County Council Regeneration Department recognises the importance of a collaborative approach to seeking solutions to this problem.

As part of this approach, they have recently become involved in a European project working with 8 other project partners to plan safer cities.

UrbSecurity is a project under the URBACT programme, which intends to analyse strategies and concepts of urban design and planning that could contribute to prevent segregation and anti-social behaviour, and also to improve citizen’s quality of life and their perception of urban security and safety.

As a network of 9 cities, UrbSecurity aims to implement an integrated and participatory approach to urban security by involving all relevant stakeholders in the process of co-creating an Integrated Action Plan for each participating city.

The project is led by the city of Leiria in Portugal and includes Madrid (Spain), Parma (Italy), Mechelen (Belgium), Pella (Greece), Michalovce (Slovakia), Szabolcs 05 Association of Municipalities (Hungary) and the region of Romagna Faentina (Italy) along with Longford.

This project is an URBACT project, co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund.