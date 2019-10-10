Dromard duo star in new comedy with Acorn Players

The Leitrim based Acorn Players are about seven years in existence.

Loophole is their third production and over these last few years they have played in many theatres near and far.

It’s hard to believe that this is their first time to perform in The Cornmill Theatre that is just down the road in Carrigallen.

All concerned are really excited and looking forward to staging John McManus’s - outrageous, politically incorrect - comedy Loophole in that Theatre of dreams on Friday and Saturday next, October 11 and 12.

Full houses in The Roscommon Arts Centre and Solstice Navan are indicative of the growing popularity by word of mouth of this well acted comedy set in a new liberal post referendum Ireland.

There are five actors from around the Mohill area in the cast and two from Dromard across the border in Longford, James Grimes and Rosaleen Kiernan Ellis, while Cavan man Phillip Flood plays a lead role.

They say laughter is the best medicine so come along and get your medication on Friday or Saturday in Carrigallen. Show starts at 8pm sharp and admission is €12/€10.

