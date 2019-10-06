Longford's Laurel Lodge Nursing Home hosts well attended information evening

Laurel Lodge Nursing Home held a highly informative and well attended Dementia Awareness evening on Thursday, September 19 at Temperance Hall.

The event was attended by a mixture of interested parties including family members affected by Dementia and some health care professionals.

Director of Nursing, Guy Walton gave a very well received presentation covering many aspects of the various types of dementia and how those affected experience changes to many areas of their lives.

Laurel Lodge Nursing Home also made key nursing staff available to answer questions from the attendees at the end of the presentation.