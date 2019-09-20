Longford councillors call for greater spinraza drug access
Local councillors want the HSE and Department of Health to make the drug Nusinersen (Sprinraza) readily available to those suffering from spinal muscular atrophy
Longford County Council is calling on the HSE and Department of Health to grant access to the drug Nusinersen (Sprinraza) for all adults, following a decision to grant access to the drug for all those under 18.
The call follows a notice of motion by FG Cllrs Paul Ross and Micheál Carrigy, which was discussed briefly at last week's meeting of Longford County Council.
Nusinersen is a medication used in treating spinal muscular atrophy.
The motion was passed at last week's meeting without opposition.
