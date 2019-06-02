Longford's Attic House hosts Urban outdoor initiative

This initiative has been running very successfully as a Parkour programme here in Longford since October 2018 and the official launch of the Urban outdoor adventure initiative will take place on Saturday, June 1, in Ireland’s first outdoor Parkour Park, located at the Attic Teen House, the Ballinalee Road, Longford town.

For those who are unaware, Parkour is the activity. Sport of moving rapidly through an area, usually urban, negotiating any obstacles that come your way by running, jumping and climbing.

Attendees at the launch in Longford will be able to learn from Paul Allen, who recently made it to the Semi Finals of Ireland’s Got Talent for his Parkour skills.

Paul is also Ireland’s only Parkour Level 2 coach.