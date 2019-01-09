Seven Longford schools involved in Student Enterprise Programme

Secondary school students across county Longford have their eyes on a Croke Park Final in May as the Local Enterprise Office Student Enterprise Programme for 2018 / 2019 was recently launched.

Over 338 students from seven secondary schools in Longford are taking part in this year’s Student Enterprise Programme that was launched by Pat Breen, TD, Minister for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection and rugby star Josh Van Der Flier who is Student Enterprise Programme Ambassador for this year.

Longford has a strong track record when it comes to successful student entrepreneurs.

For example, last year, students from Moyne CS won the Best Commercial Potential award for their product ‘Reel Easy’, which is a product designed to keep tension on electric fence polywire / tape when putting it on the reel for the first time.

While in 2017, J & S Kitchen Aid from Mercy Secondary School in Ballymahon achieved 2nd place in the Senior Category and Bin Belt from Moyne Community School was awarded 3rd place in the Junior Category.

Michael Nevin, Head of Enterprise with Local Enterprise Office Longford and Chairperson of the National Education Committee said; “The Student Enterprise Programme is designed to engage and develop students’ entrepreneurial drive. It gives them a flavour of business and the opportunity to bring some of their fantastic ideas to life.”

Mr Nevin added, “The 31 Local Enterprise Offices in local authorities across the country work closely with the schools but it’s the enthusiasm of the students that shines though along with some amazing ideas. We have seen so many students through the programme that continue their business in the years after the programme and that’s a testament to the work of the teachers involved and the programme itself.”

For further information on the Student Enterprise Programme for 2018 / 2019 contact Local Enterprise Office Longford at alane@leo.longfordcoco.ie or 043-3343346 or log on to www.StudentEnterprise.ie

For more information on Local Enterprise Office programmes and initiatives supporting enterprise log on to www.LocalEnterprise.ie