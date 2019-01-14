Slimming World consultants from Longford and Cavan 'worth their weight in gold'

As Slimming World enters its 50th year, two Consultants from Longford and Cavan are celebrating half a century of success for the organisation by meeting TV personality and presenter Rylan Clark-Neal.

Rylan, who shot to fame after appearing on hit show The X-Factor, co-hosted the annual Slimming World Awards with the organisation’s founder and chair Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

Margaret opened her first Slimming World group in 1969 and over the last 50 years the business has grown to become the UK's leading group-based weight-management organisation, today supporting nearly one million slimmers.

Brid Brady, who runs a group at Sacred Heart National School, Granard every Thursday, said: “2018 has been a brilliant year for Slimming World. We’ve launched our Slim for Life plan to give even more support to our target members, and won awards for both our magazine and food range.

“We’re hoping our Golden Year will be even more successful and we have a string of exciting activities planned to celebrate our 50th birthday in style, including the launch of brand-new websites and apps, golden events and special publications.

“So, this New Year I truly believe that joining a local Slimming World group is the best way for people to lose weight, learn new habits and make long-term healthy changes.

“Thanks to our eating plan they’ll see big results on the scales without ever having to feel hungry or deprived, and at our groups they’ll discover a whole world of support and advice that’s sure to help them achieve their targets – and have a lot of fun along the way too! I’d love for anyone who wants to make a change to join us, I promise they won’t look back!”

Rylan, who is now a seasoned presenter having appeared on This Morning and Channel 5’s Big Brother’s Little Brother, said he was thrilled to meet Sandra and Brid at the event, which was held at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre.

He said: “I met so many people who had lost incredible amounts of weight and made a huge difference to their lives.

“While the stories I heard were obviously very personal, the one thing they all had in common was how much support they received from their ‘Slimming World family’ and how so many of them were achieving their dreams.

Every one of them spoke passionately about how they couldn’t have made those changes to eat more healthily and become more active without the support of their Consultant and group every week, so people like Sandra and Brid are clearly worth their weight in gold.”

