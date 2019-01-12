Stone walls proposed as replacement for damaged wooden fence at Hazelwood, Colehill

The replacement of a damaged and rotting wooden fence around the boundary of Hazelwood estate in Colehill with stone walls was discussed at great length at the December meeting of Ballymahon Municipal District.

The motion was put forward by Cllr Paul Ross who said that the damaged fence was a safety hazard and was badly in need of repair.

“I asked the Council to make an application through the Town & Village Renewal Scheme 2019 for funding to build a wall at the Hazelwood estate, and upgrade the footpaths in the estate,” Cllr Ross told the Longford Leader after the meeting.

“Area Engineer Paul Newell agreed that this was a good idea and said that he would make the application when the 2019 Town & Village renewal scheme was open.”