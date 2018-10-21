Local Ireland welcomes 9% VAT rate retention on newspapers

Local Ireland – the representative association for weekly local newspapers, print and online – welcomes the Budget 2019 announcements for the sector from the Minister for Finance, Mr Paschal Donohoe T.D.

Local Ireland President Frank Mulrennan said: “We welcome the Minister’s decision to maintain the 9% VAT rate for printed newspapers and also to cut the VAT rate to 9% for digital publications, which will reduce the cost of access to quality, independent Irish journalism for people who access their news online.

“Most European countries apply zero or super-reduced rates to newspapers in recognition of their core societal function. We hope today’s announcement is a step in the right direction and that next year’s budget will see further progress in this regard,” concluded Mr Mulrennan.

Local Ireland, in collaboration with Newsbrands Ireland the representative association for national newspapers, print and online, will continue its #JournalismMatters campaign to push for policy measures to support independent journalism and bring Ireland’s policies into line with our European counterparts.